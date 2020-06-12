26 C
Tatana Primary School participates in Healthy Teens Schools Program

by EMTV Online266

Over 80 students at Tatana Primary School in grades six to eight participated in the Healthy Teens Schools Program.

The sessions were conducted by the PNG Cancer Foundation educators in separate classrooms emphasizing the message of reducing intake of substances that increase cancer risk.

The school is the third school to have the cancer prevention education program conducted this year.

With the new normal yet to be fully embraced by schools the Foundation’s Programs team worked together with the school to conduct four (4) simultaneous sessions in the efforts best to maintain physical distancing and hygiene practices.

Students received an information pamphlet to take home and were encouraged to make healthy lifestyle choices to protect their future from cancer.

EMTV Online
EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

