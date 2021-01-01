Tarutia announced as new fellow of PNGID

Share the News











Nasfund CEO, Ian Tarutia, as per an announcement by the board of the PNG Institute of Directors is the newest fellow of the institute.

“I am honoured to announce that Mr. Ian Tarutia a long standing member of the Institute and former President of the Institute has been admitted as a Fellow of the Institute. This membership grade is awarded through peer recognition where members of the Institute nominate their colleagues for the award of the grade of Fellow.

“Mr. Tarutia was assessed as meeting the high standards required to become a Fellow. There are two key requirements in this evaluation. The first is that the Institute member is must have served for 15 years or more consecutively as a board director or equivalent governance professional. The second is that the member needs to be of high standing in the community.

“Over the last two decades, Mr. Tarutia is or has been a director on the boards of companies in the fields of financial services, aviation, software development, agriculture, property construction, manufacturing, environment conservation and sporting sectors in Papua New Guinea,” said PNGID President, Anthony Yauieb.

“Mr. Tarutia is a leading corporate figure, he is Chief Executive Officer of the largest private sector superannuation fund Nasfund. He is a Harvard Business School alumni, and holds a Masters in Business Administration and a Degree in Business Economics from University of Papua New Guinea. He is the recipient of two awards from Queen Elizabeth II – an MBE and OBE for services to the Superannuation Industry and the 2015 Pacific Games. He is a founding member of the Institute and has served as its President.

“Mr. Tarutia joins as an Institute Fellow luminaries such as Lady Winifred Kamit, Mrs. Monica Salter, Sir Wilson Kamit, Sir Kostas Constantinou, Gerea Aopi, Brian Hull, Frank Kramer, Stan Joyce and Benny Popoitai.

“Dame Carol Kidu and Sir Paulius Matane are Honorary Fellows of the Institute” Yauieb continued.

Tarutia thanked President Anthony Yauieb and his board for the recognition.

“I have had the privilege to work with a lot of competent professionals at Board and executive level in various organizations in PNG to bring about positive change through the adoption and adherence to good corporate governance practices. Better outcomes are achieved for all stakeholders if we conduct ourselves the right way” he said.

He encourage individuals in businesses, Government agencies, SMEs and SOEs who are directors to become professional members of the PNG Institute of Directors.

PNGID is a professional membership organization that seeks to promote and improve corporate governance in Papua New Guinea that aim to enhance the knowledge and skills of its members and set appropriate professional and ethical standards of practice and behaviour for governance professionals and thus generate confidence and respect for the community of Directors.