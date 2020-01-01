Tari Hospital Facilities Receive Facelift

Recent upgrades in new facilities at the Hela Provincial Hospital have helped attract and retain high-quality nursing staff in Tari.

The upgrades include a new 24-bed nurses’ accommodation block, an industrial kitchen, and staff mess with a complete upgrade of the hospital’s electrical system.

The new nurses’ accommodation is within the hospital perimeter, ensuring the safety and security of all staff and is home to 20 nursing staff, including those who have moved to Tari from other provinces.

Hela Provincial Health Authority CEO Dr. James Kintwa said, “This is essential in being able to attract staff to work in Hela, especially women who require safe housing.”

Dr. Kintwa went on to say that the new kitchen is now fully operational with staff well trained to use the facility and equipment. The hospital now has the capacity to provide nutritionally adequate food and safe meals for patients and staff. At the same time, the full electrical upgrade of the hospital provides a safe and guaranteed power supply.

Construction of the building started in early 2018 and was officially opened by Prime Minister, James Marape in December 2019.

The three-year project was funded through a PGK10 million PNG-Australia Partnership Incentive Fund Grant in partnership with both the Oil Search Foundation and the Hela Provincial Government.

OSF Executive Director, Stephanie Copus-Campbell said: “Aside benefit was, therefore, using local contractors and building their capacity to win future tenders and deliver quality capital works projects.

“But best of all, the people of Hela now have a much improved and safer hospital” Copus-Campbell added.