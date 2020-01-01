Tari Airport Opened

Share the News











Prime Minister James Marape has re-opened Tari Aiport after it was closed last for runway upgrade.

Tari Airport was closed in April last year for the 1.6 km runway to be upgraded under the ADB funded CADIP Program.

Prime Minister James Marape who flew in a chartered aircraft, arrived to a wash down and was followed by a Guard of Honour by Tari Police.

Hundreds turned up at the airport for the occasion. The Prime Minister thanked the National Airport Corporation and contractors for delivering the Runaway on Independence Day.

He said it signifies that 45 years later Tari Airport finally has a sealed runaway that will paved way for the construction of the airport.

Air Niugini subisidary Link PNG is expected to resume flights to Tari on Monday, with three direct flights a week.