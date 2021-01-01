Tanam Adventist Primary School welcomes new classrooms

Share the News











By Julie Badui Owa

Fisheries Minister Dr. Lino Tom and his team from Port Moresby were in Morobe province recently to officially opened a double four-in-one classroom at Tanam Adventist Primary School.

The classroom was and funded by the National Fisheries Authority and built at a cost of K300 thousand.

It will accommodate the grade eight students.

Tanam Adventist Elementary and Primary school is located in the Wampar LLG of Huon Gulf District, Morobe. It has a population of over 700 students and 20 teachers.

Tanam School was established in 2010 as an Elementary School. It then got its Primary status in 2013.

According to the School’s Head Teacher, Rickson Kambang, most of the infrastructure development has been done by the school through the school learning improvement plan program.

A teacher’s house is currently under construction using the SLIP programme that would be completed next year.

Mr. Kambang said the only challenge they face is landowners issues.

“We literally went into an argument and a physical encounter with the landowners to up the new classroom. We are still facing financial constraints. But i thank the parents for their support in paying their children’s school fees that’s driving this school.”

Dr. Lino in his opening speech stressed on the importance of developing the country’s human resource.

The Minister said people are the country’s important resource that the government must invest in, especially in delivering quality education to the children.

” the most important resource this country has is our people,” he added.