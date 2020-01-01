Tambua Realistic with Development Plans

Share the News











With less than two years remaining before the 2022 National Elections, newly elected member for Goroka, Aiye Tambua says he will be realistic with his development plans and work at plans that can be achievable in this short time.

His long-term plans include transforming the face of Goroka town and return it to its glory days.

Tambua may be young and new to politics, but he knows what he wants to achieve in the next 2 years.

“We cannot really do anything much within that time. To be realistic, it’s a short time but the important thing is we want to deliver the basics, basically in terms of service.

For me, to promise something big is not really achievable. But I want to deliver the basics to the people and that’s what we’ve been lacking for the last 10 years,” said Tambua.

His focus will be on fixing up the Goroka town water supply and a few other areas that need immediate attention.

“My focus right now will be for water supply, rural road upgrades, SME for women and rural electrification. That will be my main projects – something which can be chieved in a short amount of time.”

He says Goroka town has been neglected for a long time and in the long run, he desires to see the town get a major face lift.

“Goroka as you know is the gateway to the highlands and the town itself has been neglected for the last ten, fifteen, twenty years and the image of Goroka town needs to be improved. We want to really develop and make Goroka become what it used to be the 80’s, 90’s, the town where everyone wanted to be.”

He also took the time to thank the other 21 candidates who contested in this by-election and made a special mention of the 3 female candidate who beat the odds to put their mark in this male dominated field.

And his message to the other candidates was simple;

“The election has come and gone, now is time to put our heads together. I’m willing to work with all of them and deliver service to the people, we all work as one,” were his words to rival candidates.