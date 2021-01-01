Takale to feature as Guest Speaker for 2021 SP Sports Awards

Share the News











For the first time in the history of the SP Sports awards, a local sports hero will feature as the Guest Speaker in this year’s event.

South Pacific Games Gold medalist and Papua New Guinean hall of fame, Takale Tuna, is set to be this year’s special guest speaker at the 28th SP Sports Awards presentation night in Port Moresby on May 29th.

Takale Tuna was a track and field star back in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

He made an impact in sports in Papua New Guinea thus he is a fitting candidate to be the guest speaker, said SPSA Chairperson, Nancy Gah.

The track star won 13 national titles. 6 gold medals and 3 silver medals at the South Pacific Games throughout his career.

Takale’s sensational record time of three minutes and 09.55 seconds ran by the 4 by 400m relay was and still is a Pacific Games record and was a qualifying time for the 1992 Olympic games.

Tuna is ranked #4 on the PNG All-Time Best List for the 100m with his time of 10.60 seconds

The 28th SP Sports Awards will be broadcast live on EMTV and social media.