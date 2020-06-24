A landowner company in the PNG LNG Project of Hela paid a 100% dividend to more than 200 shareholders today.

The Tabu and Teni Angore Noa Investment Limited a company initiated in 2011 started from scrapes in the PDL 8 area of Angore Block 1715.

Chairman Pupia Toria says the company is making progress with assets worth nearly a million.

This is the third dividend payment to its shareholders with half a million paid out.

Chairman Toria says the landowner company is making huge investments for the benefit of its shareholders.