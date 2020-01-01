Suspension on Namah Lifted

The Waigani National Court has ruled in favour of Vanimo Green River Belden Namah in its verdict on Namah’s Leadership Tribunal.

In a written statement delivered by Justice David Cannings at 12pm today, the court ruled that the suspension of Belden Namah as Member of Parliament no longer applies.

Cannings stated that while allegations of Misconduct in Office are serious in nature, it has taken 8 years for the courts to reach a decision and Justice has been miscarried on more than one occasion.

Following the court’s decision, Namah said he will continue to pursue the appointment of James Marape as Prime Minister in his capacity as the Opposition Leader.

