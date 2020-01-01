28 C
Suspension on Namah Lifted

by Theckla Gunga39

The Waigani National Court has ruled in favour of Vanimo Green River Belden Namah in its verdict on Namah’s Leadership Tribunal.

In a written statement delivered by Justice David Cannings at 12pm today, the court ruled that the suspension of Belden Namah as Member of Parliament no longer applies.

Cannings stated that while allegations of Misconduct in Office are serious in nature, it has taken 8 years for the courts to reach a decision and Justice has been miscarried on more than one occasion.

Following the court’s decision, Namah said he will continue to pursue the appointment of James Marape as Prime Minister in his capacity as the Opposition Leader.

Details of this story and other updates to come on the 6PM EMTV News. Stay tuned.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

