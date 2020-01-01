Kaiwi’s submission date deferred.

Share the News











Police prosecutors are expected to make submissions on sufficiency of evidence regarding the Wilful Murder Charge against Boship Kaiwi on 11th November.

The matter went before magistrate Tracy Ganaii this morning at the Waigani Committal Court and has been adjourned for 12 more days.

The 24-year-old, appeared in a crowded court room this morning, wearing a light blue, short sleeved button shirt that exposed tattoos on his arms.

He was neatly dressed with a recent haircut and brought in for mention in the custody of the Correctional Service.

Kaiwi is currently facing a Wilful Murder charge under the Criminal Code Act for the brutal killing of his partner, Jennelyn Kennedy.

Since his arrest and arraignment, he has been kept at the Bomana Jail after being refused National Court bail twice.

Kaiwi’s matter was listed for Submissions on sufficiency of evidence this morning.

However police prosecutors were not ready to make submissions and sought a two week adjournment.

No objections were made from Kaiwi’s lawyer and the matter was adjourned to November 11th.

Meanwhile, Kaiwi has been served his court files and once the submissions are made by police prosecutors, the court will be in a position to hand down a ruling.

Magistrate Ganaii has also informed police prosecutors to make sure the police hand-up brief is tendered to the courts before November 11th.