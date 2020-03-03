Students Need Quality Education

Over the years, successive governments have been trying to improve its educational system with policies for quality education.

However, this has been an issue of concern raised by students, parents and members of the public due to a lack of classrooms, teachers and basic facilities.

Lae, like other districts, is trying to provide quality education in schools through public private partnership programs.

The successive governments have come up with policies to strengthen the education system in providing quality education through the Free Education Policy. “However, they have failed in providing the quality according,” says Lae MP, John Rosso.

The statement made by Rosso was raised yesterday during the handing over of school items including 420 desks, chairs, desktop computers, library shelves and cabinets to the Butibum Primary School by a Lae-based company, Islands Petroleum.

The items were purchased through funds raised by the Islands Petroleum Color Run annual event that was sponsored by companies including Traisa Transport, MRDC, ESS and others.

More than K93 thousand was raised. Butibum Primary School follows Milfordheaven Primary School and the Milfordheaven clinic as the third recipient.

While the concern of quality education is still an issue, the Education Department emphasized on removing elementary schools and to implement the 1.6.6 government policy.

This means children will start of with early childhood learning and then to grades 1 to 6 and 7 to 12.

Meanwhile, there are not enough classrooms, teachers and basic facilities.

By Julie Badui Owa, EMTV News, Lae