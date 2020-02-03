Students Empowered to Progress

Six students who were part of Tutoring 101, in the Aiyura Valley of the Obura Wonenara District in the Eastern Highlands, did extremely well in their grade 8 exams.

They are all progressing to Tairora High School, which gives them a greater advantage to enter Aiyura National High School when they complete grade 10.

These 6 students all completed their grade 8 from Professor Schindler Primary School and are looking forward to this year’s educational challenges.

Four students spoke to EMTV News about how important tutoring is and its impact in their studies.

Pisa Bani, Michaelyn Ham and Kereni Bani shared the same sentiments saying that they were able to perform well in their grade 8 exams because someone took the time after hours to help them understand simple problems.

Another student, Troy Samuel Domikar said, “Well, one thing about tutoring is it’s helpful to anyone who attends. I encourage anyone who wants to attend Tutoring 101 to go right now.”

Tutoring 101 was initiated by two sisters Mary and Ruth-Ann Kwimberi.

As both sisters are in the waiting phase to complete and continue to further studies, they realized that they have a lot to give to the children in the valley.

Having graduated from Ukarumpa International School, both sisters say they have been privileged to have such an education.

Co-Founder Mary Kwimberi says, “This knowledge that we have needs to be shared.”

Their dream is to provide an environment for students to get the help the students need with their studies and at the same time learn something new.

Miss Kwimberi said, “Many students in public schools can’t get the attention they need due to overcrowding.”

“These Monday evening sessions allow students to ask questions and get the help they need in homework and studying for tests and exams to excel in their education.”

During the tutoring, the sisters have found common problems that the students face.

“They are still struggling with reading- basic reading and critical thinking, analysing stories…they need to be thinking for themselves and not just copying stuff off the board,” Mary said.

Mary and Ruth- Ann Kwimberi will continue to tutor students on Monday nights as the 2020 academic year begins.

Mary Kwimberi says, “By the end of this year, we want to see more students gaining new skills like essay writing and being able to comprehend information better.”

Both Mary and Ruth-Ann told EMTV News that, “For us it reinforces the knowledge that we have, but we can see that it’s enlightening the kids. It’s been really rewarding”

By: Lillian Sopera Keneqa, EMTV News, Port Moresby