Stop & Shop Announces Winner of ‘Buy this Hamper and Win a Nissan Patrol’ Promo

The much anticipated Stop and Shop ‘Buy this Hamper and Win a Nissan Patrol Promotion’ has come to an end and the winner was announced today.

The ‘Hamper’ costs K44.90 was sold at all Stop and Shop outlets in Port Moresby, contained pre-packaged items like No.1 teabags, Globe corned beef and much more.

After 9weeks, Stop n Shop announced 43 year old Terry Wama from Ialibu as the lucky winner of the 4×4 Nissan Patrol with iron Man Kit valued at K185,000.

Mr. Wama, an accountant by profession was on his lunch break, when he received the call from SnS that his name has been drawn.

“I was going into the shop to grab a biscuit when the thought just crossed my mind that the draw will be done today so I ruched back to the car and saw my phone ringing,” says Wama.

Speechless, Wama quickly made his way to the CPL Head Office at Waigani to claim his prize.

Wama couldn’t hold back his excitement when EMTV interviewed him.

“I bought the hamper twice and didn’t think I was going to win,” says a shocked Wama.

He says he’s got a big family and was planning to buy a new car to fit his family.

“Currently we have a small sedan and I was planning to get a much bigger car similar to this one that I just won,” says Wama.

Mr. Wama was one of 12,000 entries who took part in the Stop and Shop promotion.