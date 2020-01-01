Steamships Donates K30,000 to Nature Park’s Wildlife Appeal

Share the News











The Steamships Company has given a funding support of K30,000 to Port Moresby Nature Park’s Wildlife Appeal.

The contribution is aligned with the company’s commitment to have a positive impact on the communities’ Steamships operates in.

“At Steamships, sustainability is central to everything we do and we hope our donation can help Port Moresby Nature Park to continue its important work,” says Steamships General Manager, Corporate Affairs David Toua.

Port Moresby Nature Park’s CEO Michelle McGeorge thanked Steamships for their timely support and says the park is looking forward to this wonderful partnership through which the park will continue to share with the community and deliver tangible outcomes towards wildlife conservation in PNG.

For those wishing to support Nature Park Wildlife Appeal, donations can be made directly to:

Local residents can also support the park by visiting, joining the Park’s membership program, eating at the cafe, or buying items from the souvenir shop.

Ms. McGeorge further thanked those that had already supported the Wildlife Appeal and added any donation whether big or small would make a difference in helping Port Moresby Nature Park.