State Lawyers Questioned

An Acting National Court Judge has questioned lawyers representing the State on the matter relating to the death of NCD Zone 3 Commander Andrew Tovere.

Acting Judge Paul Tusais questioned the lawyers on where police are at with their investigations.

He instructed the State Lawyer to assist the court with information to verify whether or not the two PNGDF personnel charged with Willful Murder have completed their interview with police or if they were only held in custody.

The two applicants are James Supa and Richard Ule.

Two weeks ago, Criminal Court Judge, Justice Mogish disqualified himself from hearing this bail application when it was listed before him because Tovere had worked with Justice Mogish on several court circuits in the Central Province.

Mogish says it would be seen as a conflict of interest if he hears the application.

Both accused remain in the custody of the Correctional Service.