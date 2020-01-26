State intervenes on Pnyang gas negotiations.

After making a public statement on the poor coordination by the State Negotiation Team over the Pnyang Gas deal in Singapore, leaders of Western Province have attracted Government attention.

Prime Minister, James Marape, intervened four days after disappointing statements were made by Western Governor, Taboi Awi Yoto and North Fly MP, James Donald.

PM Marape has assured the leaders and people of Western Province to address their issues in the P’nyang negotiations.

North Fly MP, James Donald, says the leaders have met with PM Marape and Minister responsible, Kerenga Kua, including State Own Enterprise Minister, Sasindran Muthuvel.

MP Donald echoed sentiments of working together for both people of Western province and the State and towards seeing the Pnyang Gas Project progress.

PM Marape responded after Western Governor, Taboi Awi Yoto and North Fly MP, James Donald return last week from Singapore for negotiations of the Pnyang Gas project.

Governor Yoto and MP Donald were upset about the State Negotiation Team’s (SNT) position stating issues for the people of Western were overlooked by authorities.

By Jack Lapauve Jr – EMTV News – Port Moresby