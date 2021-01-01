State Funeral for Sir Jerry Nalau

Share the News











By Julie Badui Owa

The residents of Lae and other nearby districts of Morobe paid their last respect to the Late Sir Jerry Nalau yesterday at the St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Lae yesterday.

The funeral ceremony follows a honorary ceremony at the Tutumang Haus on Monday where the casket laid for Provincial leaders of Morobe Provincial Government and Administration to pay their respect.

Late Sir Jerry Nalau’s Body was flown to Finschaffen District this morning where he would be put to rest on Friday.

The St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Lae was packed with people yesterday as they gathered to pay their last respect to Morobe’s first Governor and country’s Patrol Officer, late Sir Jerry Nalau.

Also there to farewell Morobe’s leader and Statesman was Member for Yangoru Saussia, Richard Maru, Nawaeb MP, Kennedy Wenge, Morobe’s former Premiers and Governor, Ginson Saonu.

Late Sir Jerry Kasip Nalau’s casket was escorted into the church by the disciplinary forces, followed by his family members.

Sir Jerry Kasip Nalau was born on 3rd of March, 1938. He was educated at Dregerhafen Education Centre in Finschhafen along with PNG’s first Prime Minister, late Sir Michael Somare from 1952 to 1956.

Later, they formed the Bully Beef Club that brought together future leaders for the formation of the new country.

When Michael Somare became Chief Minister, Jerry Nalau, remained close by his side. As his most trusted aide, Nalau was sent to Bougainville and then to Simbu Province as District Commissioner.

In his last interview with EM TV the day after Sir Michael passed, Sir Jerry spoke of Sir Michael and about how, the traditional Melanesian values of leadership required a lot of sacrifice for the good of the people.

On Monday, his casket laid peacefully at the Tutumang Haus for the last time where Leaders of Morobe including the Governor, Ginson Saonu, former Governor, Luther Wenge and the PEC Members paid their respect.

His casket was flown by Manolos Aviation to Finschhafen District this morning and was received by Morobe’s District Members of Parliament and the locals.

His body would be put to rest next to his wife at his village at Ngasingalatu.