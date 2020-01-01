Star Duo Vow to Help Team Win

It is a plus for the Hekari United team in the Kumul Petroleum National Soccer League to have former players Nigel Dabinyaba and Raymond Gunemba return to their team as the National Soccer league looks to commence next weekend.

But the two players want a chance to prove themselves that they can help the red team finish on top this season.

The National Soccer League season is set to commence next weekend, with a revamped season, at the close of Competition due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Vitiaz United is at the Top of the competition, with Lae City FC in second place and in third is Hekari United.

For Hekari they are keen on claiming the top spot of the league and their efforts will be boosted by the recruitment of Nigel Dabinyaba and Raymong Gunemba.

Formerly of the Lae City FC, they themselves without a team after disagreements between the Lae City Franchise owner.

The duo now signed to Hekari return to their former club which they were part of in Hekaris 2014 Premiership win.

Hekari who dominated the National Soccer League since its inception, before Lae City’s rise to stardom, now has the chance to regain its former dominance.

Gunemba and Dabinyaba vowed to give their best to Hekari and help the team to the top.

While speaking to the media for the first time they thanked Vonnie Kapi Natto and the Hekari United FC for giving them another chance to resurrect their playing career.

Mrs. Kapi Natto said it would be a challenge as both Gunemba and Dabinyaba look to win back the hearts of soccer followers after their much-publicized drama as undisciplined players.

The duo says all they want is to be given a fair chance, by the fans, players, and the franchise owners.

They thanked Ian Chow and Lae City FC for what they have done for them in the last three seasons.