Staff elect Interim Acting CEO for Morobe PHA

More than seventy staff of Lae’s Angau Hospital gathered at the Hospital’s Chapel on Thursday (January 23) to elect an interim Acting CEO for Angau that will replace the former Acting CEO, Grant Muddle.

This was a directive from the Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu, following a petition from the Angau staff that was delivered to him with copies to the 9 district MPs of Morobe, Health Secretary and the Secretary for Department of Personal Management.

Four people were nominated, including Ivan Moses, a former Director Corporate Services for Angau who was elected as the Hospital’s interim Acting CEO.

In December last year, the employees of Lae’s Angau Hospital, including senior Doctors and Nurses stopped work and demanded an explanation from then, Acting CEO, Grant Muddle on the delay of their annual entitlements and requested him to step down.

Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu who was also present requested the hospital staff to present their issues of concern as a petition for his office to address.

The petition was delivered to the Governor on Monday (January 20) demanding that Muddle be removed within seven days, and replaced by a local as Acting CEO of Morobe Provincial health Authority before close of business on Monday (January 27).

By Julie Badui-Owa – EMTV News – Lae