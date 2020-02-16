St Paul High School to Receive Double Classroom

St Paul High School in Central Province will soon ease some issues of student overcrowding.

A ground ceremony for a double classroom was done by local MP Peter Isoaimo recently. MP Peter Isoaimo says the DDA is spreading its finances thinly to help all sectors. “ We are working around the clock to help all learning institutions in the District” said Isoaimo.

The double classroom will cost about K250,000. “ This is our commitment to help build the school and tender should be out to allow the construction to commence” said MP Isoaimo.

St Paul is initially a Primary School, with more enrollments the school is being transformed to a day high school. This will now be the second high school in the District.

The local MP did not promise additional support but says the school must be given the adequate support to build its status.

Teachers say the classroom is timely to address overcrowding and help build its status as one of the new high schools in the Kairuku Hiri District of Central Province.

By Jack Lapauve Jnr – EMTV News – Port Moresby