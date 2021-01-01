St John Ambulance in Kokopo

Share the News











St. John Ambulance opened its new temporary ambulance station at Kokopo Fire Station earlier this month.

The East New Britain Provincial Administration and the Provincial Health Authority have supported St. John to build a strong pre hospital care system in the Province.





There are now seven ambulance officers based at the Kokopo station who work shifts to provide 24-hour emergency medical response and rescue.

The ambulance commander, Jethro Philemon, is on-call after-hours and on weekends to respond to emergencies.

St. John Ambulance will be opening the ambulance station at Lae Fire Station and in Kundiawa.