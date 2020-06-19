Sports Scene – Episode 8, 2020

It’s been a long three months of no sporting action due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, in fact the Sporting Scene here in the country was the first to halt all activities, as the Government worked up a response to the COVID 19 Pandemic that affected lives worldwide.

Thankfully, we are starting to see some of our favourite sports and or competitions such as that of the NRL make noise again, while observing the “NEW NORMAL”, ans that is something we should all do moving forwarding.

On the domestic front, National Soccer League is set to resume in August.

In the line-up; we feature Athletes in training during Lockdown and the COVID 19 SoE, PNG RFL AGM outcome and athletes calling for Justice for Dual Code Representative Debbie Kaore.