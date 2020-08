Share the News











On the show this week, Sports scene rounds up KPH National Soccer League Round 13 and you will also catch a story about Kauka Volleyball Association paving way for new talent.

The Vault is also on the cards, being the biggest attraction on the show, this time featuring PNG Lifter and Olympian Dika Toua’s Journey in the Sport of weightlifting for 2 decades and counting

Join Sports Scene every Thursday at 7:30pm only on EMTV