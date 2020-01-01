Sports Scene – Episode 16, 2020

In episode 16 of Sports Scene we have an Update from Visigo Netball Association in Galu marubu, RIgo, Central Province. They have just opened a new netball court and it comes as a success story for them, having revived the code in their village just a few years back.

We also take a look at Cricket PNG’s third win of a prestigious global award for its works with the BSP School Cricket Program.

We pay tribute to Kumul number 85 Bal Numapo who passed on earlier this week, and also in store for you is another Memorable sporting moment this time from the 2015 Pacific Games in THE VAULT!