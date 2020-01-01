Sports Scene – Episode 15, 2020

In Episode 15 of Sports Scene, we continue to highlight how much the COVID 19 Pandemic is affecting the sporting scene in Papua New Guinea and more so in the nation’s Capital which is the leading sporting hub for PNG.

We also give you an update of Manubada Volleyball Association which is a break-away from the well-recognized Vabukori Amateur Volleyball Association (VAVA) in its inaugural year of competition.

NCD Rugby Union also features in this line up, with Competition Official Sailosi Druma giving an insight on where the competition is up to.