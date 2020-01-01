Sports Scene – Episode 14, 2020

On the episode of Sports Scene, we have the Trip to Hula Village (Rigo District, Central Province) with AFL PNG for the season launch. We also have the Opening of the South Side Fitness Center down at Koki, here in the Capital.

We also have updates on the NSL Transference Window which opened on Saturday the 25th of July, where are a lot of movement is expected to happen before the Season kicks off next weekend. Sir John

Dawanincura also joins us here in Studio again to give an update in his capacity as President of the PNG Weightlifting Federation.