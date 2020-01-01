Sports Scene – Episode 13, 2020

In the Line-up; you’ll catch the highlights of Digicel Cup Round 2 where Last weekend saw Local Rugby League action again as The Round 2 of the Digicel Cup took to the turfs in both Lae and Port Moresby.

While certain teams are still continuing going to their “Hitting the Ground Running” approach, others are yet to record their first win for the season.

We also feature a new concept called GYM IN A BOX that was introduced last November by the Grasskirt project. As the name says, it is a Gym that comes in a box and has all the necessities installed and can be placed and used anywhere.

For this first, installation, Kila Mala, a Badihagwa Resident made space for this pilot project to roll out in his yard, and so far it has already gained attraction.

It also proved to be the go -to place since the COVID 19 LOCKDWON and the SOE Period.

In the later part of the show, you will catch an update of the POM Netball Association AGM and the executives for season 2021 – 2022.