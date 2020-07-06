Sports Scene – Episode 11, 2020

This week is no different from last week, as we are yet to see some sporting action but there has been a lot of movement in the Sporting circles, with of sporting bodies coming out with the plans moving forward into the new normal.

The PNG Olympic Committee and PNG Football Association both are seeing new faces taking up posts in their executive boards well.

Other than that, this weekend in sports, local competitions are yet to field players with some such as the Port Moresby Men’s Softball cancelling the remainder of Season 2019-2020, forgoing the finals series completely and awarding minor premierships to United Brother in Group A and Gazelle Antelopes in Group B.

And Season 2020 – 2021 will commence in the following month.

The good news is that Digicel Cup is kicking off this weekend!

Main stories in this episode; we take a look at PNG Long Jumper Rellie Kaputin’s progress following injury and rehab, PNGNRLC Competition Manager Stanley Hondina joins us in Studio and Some more athletes speak of the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 PANDEMIC.