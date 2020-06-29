Sports Scene – Episode 10, 2020

We are yet to see some actual sporting action happening here, but that’s not to say there has been zero sports related events happening.

We’ve seen some administrative activities in the last few weeks; one of them of course is the Sporting bodies, seeking approval from the PNG Sports Foundation to be given permit to resume their major sporting events, and also there have been a couple of Annual General meetings that have happened, and discussions for how they go about the new normal has been part of the agenda.

On the show we introduce new co-host Lawrence Lahari and in the line-up we you’ll catch the events the unfolded to mark the Olympics Day which fell on Tuesday June 23rd, and Re-Elected PNGFA President John Kapi-Natto Joins us here in Studio!