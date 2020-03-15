32 C
Port Moresby
March 16, 2020

Programs Sports Scene

Sports Scene – Episode 05, 2020

by EMTV Online314

In this episode, we take a look a very interesting line up.

One of the main stories is in recognition of the International Women’s Day, we look at what’s available for our Elite female athletes, especially the ones who are planning to get back to their sport after pregnancy and childbirth.

Other stories include the roundup of the National Soccer League round nine and a feature of NSL Newcomers Kutubu FC, and in our TOKYO 2020 Segment, we feature results of our three boxers from the Olympics Qualifiers in Jordan.

PNGRFL AGM Deferral is our topic for this episode in our HAVE YOUR SAY segment.

Those stories and more in this episode.

 

EMTV Online
