Sports Scene – Episode 04, 2020

For this week, we continue to follow our elite athletes as they work towards Olympic Qualifications in our TOKYO 2020 segment; this time we spend a day with PNG Triathlete Rachel Sapery James who is in training and rehabilitation post-pregnancy and is looking forward to the Oceania Continental Championship happening next month. This event is also an Olympic Qualifier.

We also look back on Lifters Dika Toua and Morea Baru’s gold medal performances from last week in Australia at the Australian Open. Other stories on the show include the Private Companies Netball Grand final here in Port Moresby as well as the look back on Sandis Tsaka time in office as PNGRFL Chairman, with the Elections due tomorrow at the PNGRFL AGM.

Those stories and more in this episode.