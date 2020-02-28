Sports Scene – Episode 03, 2020

This episode on Sport Scene!

We have a round up of the OFC Group A and B matches as well as the Rugby League Trial Matches at the NFS, Athletics PNG 2020 Calendar, TOKYO 2020 Segment featuring 3 PNG Boxers to attend the Olympic Qualifiers.

And we also introduce our second HAVE YOUR SAY Segment topic ” Sport Anti-doping”. Sport Anti-Doping In-Country Educator Asiani Vagi joins us to discuss, what it means, how important it is to abide by World Anti-Doping rules and regulations and what is currently available to PNG Sporting bodies as well as sports men and women.

Those trending stories and more, in this episode.