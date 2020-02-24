Sports Scene – Episode 02, 2020

The last 7 days have been really busy for Sport Scene, with the OFC Group A Matches that happened down at the Sir John Guise Stadium, as well as the arrival of the NRL Teams, Cronulla Sutherland Sharks and the Bankstown Bulldogs for their trial match, that will happen here at the National Football Stadium.

Also, on the show we bring you the following stories; the launching of the SP Sports Awards, the SP PONG Hunters NEW LOOK, OFC Champions’ League Group A and B Reviews and the Tokyo 2020 Segment, comprising of the weightlifting qualifiers towards the Olympics and an update from the Chef De Mission Tamzin Wardley.

All those stories and more in this episode.