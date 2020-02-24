33 C
Port Moresby
February 25, 2020

Programs Sports Scene

Sports Scene – Episode 02, 2020

by EMTV Online552

The last 7 days have been really busy for Sport Scene, with the OFC Group A Matches that happened down at the Sir John Guise Stadium, as well as the arrival of the NRL Teams, Cronulla Sutherland Sharks and the Bankstown Bulldogs for their trial match, that will happen here at the National Football Stadium.

Also, on the show we bring you the following stories; the launching of the SP Sports Awards, the SP PONG Hunters NEW LOOK, OFC Champions’ League Group A and B Reviews and the Tokyo 2020 Segment, comprising of the weightlifting qualifiers towards the Olympics and an update from the Chef De Mission Tamzin Wardley.

All those stories and more in this episode.

 

EMTV Online
EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

Football First EMTV Episode 1 – Season 1

EMTV Online

Sport Scene – Episode 24, 2013

EMTV Online

Tok Piksa – Episode 47, 2016

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!