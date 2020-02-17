Sports Scene – Episode 01, 2020

We are kick starting the 2020 season here on Sport Scene with a brand new line up, includes new features.

Tokyo 2020 is a segment dedicated to PNG Elite Athletes and their qualifying efforts for the TOKYO 2020 Olympics.

The other new feature is called HAVE YOUR SAY. In this segment, we shine a spot light on any sporting topic that needs scrutiny. And we encourage you our viewers to share your thoughts on topics discussed via our Sport Scene Facebook Page.

If you follow a lot of Sports and have opinions you would like to air, this is the segment to follow.

In the show line up this week, we have some update on the NRL Trial which will happen here in Port over at Oil Search National Football Stadium.

The stadium itself got an upgrade so we’ll bring you are piece on that as well.

And we’ve got something extreme for you, and it’s about the Dirt Bike Tour that started in Lae and finished off up in in Mt Wilhem, Simbu Province.

Those stories and more, in this episode 01 of Sports Scene 2020.