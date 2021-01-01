No spectators allowed into all Games venues at Tokyo Olympics

A state of emergency has been declared in Japan’s capital, Tokyo following a local surge of COVID-19 cases. This now means that all spectators for the Tokyo Olympics, are now banned from all Games venues
The duration of the state of emergency is between July 12 and Aug 22 which covers the duration of the global sporting event.
Papua New Guinea will have eight athletes representing us in five events at the Tokyo Olympics.
- John Ume – Boxer
- Rose Lee Numa and Teariki Numa – Sailing
- Judith Meauri and Ryan Maskelyne – Swimming
- Dika Toua and Morea Baru – Weightlifting
- Rellie Kaputin – Long Jump