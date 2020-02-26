Specialist Doctors to Visit WHP

A group of specialist doctors from the United States of America will be visiting Western Highlands Province from March 23rd to the 26th.

There will be at least 3000 patient referral cases that these doctors will see and work on within the four-day stay.

This was an arrangement by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church’s local Western Highlands Mission, based in Mt Hagen.

The doctor’s specialities are Neurosurgeons, Paediatricians, Bone doctors, Physicians, Obstetrics and Gynaecologist, Psychologists, Pain Management Doctors, Dental Team, Eye Specialists and Public Health team to provide awareness on lifestyle diseases.

Western Highlands Local SDA Mission Health Director, Anita Kup said their medical service is met by the Church and will be free for patients to receive.

As long as the patient has a referral letter from any hospital in the country, and cannot afford to get medical service overseas or in Port Moresby, they can come to Mt Hagen to be seen by these doctors.Forty-Five US doctors out of the 300 doctors are confirmed to come to PNG.

These specialists are in contact with the Health Ministry team of the Western Highlands SDA Mission and the Western Highlands Provincial Health Authority to bring their own equipment.

The National Health Department is also aware of the program.This mega health clinic will see medical check ups, operations, diagnosis, and such.

Public Health Program will be a major highlight to educate people about life style diseases and the alarming rates of deaths from life style diseases.Eye specialist doctors will be coming to Mt Hagen and Jiwaka Province later in May during an international evangelistic meeting that the church is hosting.

They will conduct cataract surgeries to fix blindness.

There will be three different types of eye patients that will be seen by the eye specialists.

By Vasinatta Yama, EMTV News, Mt Hagen