Sparrows crowned 2021 Iga P Champions

The two-day Iga P Netball tournament in Hula Central ended yesterday at the Raukele oval.

The teams from respective divisions in under 15, 18, Masters, Women’s and Men’s division, put up a grand final show down in front of a packed crowd.

The master’s division were first to kick start the finals. Rovanama lipped over the Koupa tiarena, walking away with masters trophy.

In the under 15 division, team Keapara beat the MK West team 2 to claim the trophy.

The Motukoita team 2 swayed their way to grand finale and took home the under 18 cup after defeating a well-established Veupunama netball club.

In the men’s division, the Tobaras team caused upset to Maopa. The tolai looking meros came out victorious, beating Maopa.

The top of the show was between the experienced CC Sparrows and under dogs Marshall team 2.

Sparrows well known in the netball arena sliced the local stars’ defense to be crowned the champions of the 2021 Iga P Netball tournament.