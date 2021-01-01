SP Export Lager Wins 2021 Gold Quality Award

Share the News











South Pacific Brewery Limited has won a Gold Quality Award for its Export Lager by the prestigious Quality Institute Monde Selection.

Monde Selection one of the leading International Quality Institutes led by a panel of 80 independent experts.

The award guarantees that the quality of the product has been tested and approved by a professional jury under rigorous evaluation procedures and strict criteria.

Brand Manager Miriam Lama says the award signifies how much SP value the quality of their products.

“SP Brewery stands by its values: passion for quality.”

As the leading brewer in Papua New Guinea, we aspire to continue producing top-quality products for our consumers,” said Lama.

Lama commended the committed Brewery staff who are instrumental in brewing quality products.

“The people who deserve accolades for this gold award are our very own Papua New Guineans working at the Lae Brewery, as well as our Marketing team, here in Port Moresby.”

Monde Selection Managing Director, Dimitri Delloye explains why winning an award matters;

“Receiving a Monde Selection Quality Award is an amazing accomplishment coveted by all producers and companies committed to the continuous quest for the best quality results,” says Delloye.

He added that the blue and gold seal of quality is a powerful instrument to encourage producers all over the world to earn the trust of professional buyers and guide consumers in their purchasing choices.