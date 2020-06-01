South Bougainville MP and Communications Minister Timothy Masiu have urged Bougainville students attending tertiary institutions in Lae to concentrate on their studies and return home after the completion of their programs.

Masiu says Teachers and Nurses are needed in Bougainville as older members of the current workforce are aging.

“We have a lot of aging staff in the workforce, a lot of teachers and nurses have grown old,” says Masiu.

He says these students will be responsible for the next generation and have to concentrate on their studies during this time.

“I urge you all to concentrate on your studies. We want you all to study well, Covid-19 must not distract you,” says Masiu.

He added the students are expected to graduate with diplomas in teaching or nursing and return home.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Masiu reassured students that there had not been any cases on Bougainville and the authorities were doing what they can to prepare for cases.

In his recent trip to Lae, Masiu visited Bougainville students who are attending Balob Teachers College, Lae School of Nursing, and the University of Technology.

Whilst acknowledging the visit, the students said they would like to see other Bougainville leaders do these visits as well.