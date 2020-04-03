South Bougainville Awareness

The South Bougainville Covid-19 preparedness and emergency response team has received a funding of K100, 000 to carry out programs and activities in preparing South Bougainville to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding is part of a K1.5million assistance released by the South Bougainville District Authority Board.

Priority programs and activities are underway including awareness and training of health workers, as well as surveillance and control of movement along the PNG-Solomon Islands Border.

Minister for Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), and Member for South Bougainville, Timothy Masiu has told health workers in South Bougainville, as front liners they are now the “sacrificial lamb” in the war against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Masiu, said the country may not have the best health facilities and health workers may not have the protective gear and vaccines but they have information, skills and are zealous enough to bravely face this unseen enemy with God.

His speech was delivered by his Second Secretary, Chris Nawa, during a one day training of trainers(TOT) workshop for all heads of health facilities in South Bougainville and district executive managers being conducted in Buin yesterday.

The TOT is a priority program the South Bougainville COVID-19 Preparedness and Emergency Response Team’s preparation work plan aimed at creating awareness and educating the South Bougainville population to prepare for the virus.

A similar sensitization workshop will be conducted for community government chairman and other stakeholders to also prepare them to support and work with health workers during awareness in their respective community government areas.

“Today as you sit and go about this, I appeal on behalf of both the governments of ABG and National Government and our South Bougainville population to give it all your heart. There is no other time for you to show to the nation how much you all value. I today, on behalf of both governments, salute you all and bless you all to volunteer yourself as a sacrificial lamb for our nation and people.

“ As a responsible government we want to make it known to you all our citizens that we are much concerned with the lives of our people and stand ready to address this pandemic as best as we can.”

The member for South Bougainville highly commended the health workers for responding positively to attend the workshop at short notice because it was the “highest call of duty due to the COVID-19 pandemic that is causing panic, fear and anxiety amongst the human race in many countries and PNG and AROB were no exception.

“Take your profession (with) pride and remember that our nation and citizens are with you in prayers and see you all as our heroes, of course you are our heroes. Bear in mind that we are at war, our preparation must be good. We must be well prepared in all areas; physically, socially, mentally and spiritually.”

“Our country does not have the best medical facilities and equipment but you have a God.

“You do not have enough protective gears but you have the skills, knowledge and the zeal to bravely face this unknown enemy so face it with God.

“You may not have the vaccine but learn and equipment yourself with enough information to win the war psychologically – give our unseen enemy no room or space to penetrate,” Minister Masiu encouraged the health workers.”

Personal Protection Equipment or PPEs have arrived safely in Bougainville and will be distributed accordingly.