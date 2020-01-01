Solar Kits for Homes in West New Britain

Share the News











Fifteen thousand solar home kits will be delivered and installed in West New Britain Province under a newly launched rural off-grid energy access program through the Papua New Guinea-Australia Partnership.

The solar home kits are part of the West New Britain Electrification Project, which delivers sustainable solutions to remote communities.

The solar home kits will include clean lighting and charging facilities, and will be prioritized for communities with the least access to electrification in Kandrian-Gloucester and Talasea districts.

Barefoot College, a community organization involved in training local women in solar energy with a training facility in Kimbe, will play a key role in this project.

This project is part of Australia’s commitment to helping PNG meet its target of connecting 70% of the country to electricity by 2030.