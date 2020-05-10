Policing and providing adequate response to the country’s borders remains the country’s number one priority in this fight against COVID-19.

SOE Controller David Manning when giving an update on security in this SOE period said, they will continue to support health and emergency response team on border provinces.

However the challenges that they are facing is the people’s attitude towards SOE orders.

Speaking to the media yesterday the SOE Controller says police and defense personnel will continue to support health and emergency response team to border provinces.

He said, the priority provinces are East Sepik, Sandaun and Western Provinces.

However, lack of infrastructure to support long term deployment is a challenge.

The SOE Controller adding that, there have been some issues with bad weather, over the past few days. However they have managed to get over it.

Manning further stating that they will continue to facilitate the arrivals of PNG Citizens and Permanent Residence.

He said, this exercise will continue until the end of the State of Emergency Period.

But despite government’s effort to control Law and Order issues in this SOE, there has been an increase in alcohol related offences, since the SOE orders were relaxed.

According to Manning, they have been advised by Women and Church groups of the rise in social issues.

This has prompted the SOE controller to issue an order, prohibiting the sale of alcohol on weekends.

The SOE controller says, another challenge is the people’s attitude towards important messages from Authorities.

He said they will continue to work with partner agencies to ensure the right messages of COVID 19 reach the people.

Prime Minister James Marape further urged the people to comply with measures and protocols set by the controller.

By Rayon Lakingu, EMTV News, Port Moresby.