SOE Controller Issues New Instructions

SOE Controller David Manning has issues new instructions regarding the State of Emergency in Papua New Guinea.

As of 6pm today, all:

Flights restrictions into and out of Rabaul are lifted and the Port of Rabaul to be re-opened as a designated international shipping port.

Public transport is to be re-opened with operators to continue with hygiene measures of hand sanitizer, regular sanitizing of seats and social distancing of 25-seater PMV allowed up to 15 people and all other transport to 5 less than licensed. Taxis are permitted 2 passengers.

Flight approvals for travel within and between non restricted Provinces are to be maintained by the airline operators who will supply passenger details to the National Operations Center. Passengers are required to complete a domestic travel form. Flight approvals for Western and West Sepik provinces will be approved by the NOC.