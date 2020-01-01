After an independent audit by a private accounting firm, it has been established that K21 million kina of K23 million of the State of Emergency funds has been exhausted.

The SoE Audit report was officially presented to the Police Minister and SoE Controller in a media conference this morning at the Police Headquarters.

The 184 page report highlights 14 objectives in the Terms of Reference and will be reviewed by both the Controller and his Minister before being forwarded to the Prime Minister with recommendations for further deliberation if need be.

The controller gave assurance that his office stands committed to make sure that concerns relating to the use of SoE funds audit is addressed and any reports of fake allegations will be put to rest.