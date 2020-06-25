Social media is showing yet again even more public outcry on what is not the first case of violence and definitely will not be the last of domestic violence.

The uproar cause for justice from social media users nationwide picked up yesterday for the young female; Jenelyn Kennedy, who has now become a statistic of domestic violence in the country.

Social media users especially on Facebook took on a rampage on the brutal news of the passing of the young Jenelyn expressing hate, curiosity, and disappointment.

The state of her body described by a senior doctor who was present for analysis at the layout only added fuel to the fire.

Many condemning the act of violence and questioning the circumstances surrounding her death.

Much to the disappointment of collecting credible information, not much could be gained from relevant law enforcement authorities until after 4 pm yesterday.

A statement released on social media of the police reports indicated details of the deceased, the time and location where the incident took place, the vehicle she was brought in on with a doctor confirmation of the bruises she sustained to her lifeless body.

The main perpetrator who was supposedly on the run was later confirmed to have been apprehended and rounded up in police custody awaiting charges to be laid after formal police interviews.

Many advocates, NGO’s and individuals who have come out on social media are calling for immediate action by law enforcement authorities to have justice brought forward for the family of the late Jenelyn Kennedy.