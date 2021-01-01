Six suspects arrested and charged with murder

Share the News











By Vasinatta Yama

The Mt Hagen Committal Court has charged six suspects involved in the murder of another man Sammy Lange on March 26th.

The suspects male aged 18 to 58 years old were charged with one count of murder each.

The court heard that on the night of 26th March, the six suspects agreed and caused grievous bodily harm to Sammy Lange.

After they beat him up, they left him in front of Mt Hagen Police Station.

Lange bled to death due to cuts and bruises received from the attack.

Among the suspects is 58-year-old Winterford Midiwabu, a Policeman.

Five others are sons of police officers, 18-year-old Jordon Hart, 24-year-old Steven Kama, 20-year-old Rodney Kaios, 19-year-old Newton William, and 21-year-old Cletus Nuli.

The six suspects are currently held at Baisu Jail awaiting the court process to be completed.