Six Sign Employment Contracts

Six senior public servants were permanently appointed and signed their employment contracts last week at the Government House, witnessed by Head of State and Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae.

Among them is Higher Education Secretary Fr Jan Czuba, DAL Secretary Daniel Kombuk, Jerry Garry as Managing Director for Mineral Resource Authority and DIRD Secretary Aihi Vaki.

For Government agencies, Michael Barobe as Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Institute of Leadership and Governance, Jerry Garry as Managing Director of Mineral Resource Authority and Victor Gabi as Director General of National Institute of Standard and Industrial Technology.

The employment contract for the senior public servants is for a period of (4) four years.

Last week also saw the presentation of credentials by Fiji and Japan.

Japan Ambassador Kuniyuki Nakahara was given a parade before presenting the letter of credence to Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae.

The two’s later shared some moments together and emphasized strengthening the relationship between PNG and Japan.

On a similar note, the newly appointed High Commissioner of the Republic of Fiji Retired Major-General Jioji Konusi Konrote presented Fiji’s Letter of Credence.

By Jack Lapauve Jr – EM TV News, Port Moresby