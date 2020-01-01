Six Remandees Escaped; Four Recaptured

Share the News











Six remandees, who were at the Waigani court for their hearing, broke out of the Waigani committal courts holding cell yesterday morning.

Four of the six prisoners who escaped from Waigani Court House, have been recaptured by police.

Assistant Commander NCD Central, Anthony Wagambie Junior said the prisoners escaped by removing a grill bar at the cells, and squeezed their way through.

He said police received information that the six ran towards the hill overlooking Erima Settlement, however quick response from two police cyclist, recaptured two of them.

The other two prisoners were caught between the court house and Port Moresby Arts Theatre.

The four recaptured prisoners were on remand for a range of serious crimes, including willful murder and sexual penetration.

Two of the escapees who eluded police are still at large. They are Peter Ali, who was on remand for Arm Robbery, and another whose Identity was not taken.