Sir Puka Temu Guilty of Misconduct

New minister for Health and for Abau, Sir Dr Puka Temu has been referred by the Ombudsman Commission to the Public Prosecutor for alleged misconduct in office.

Ombudsman Commission in a statement said his referral comes following an investigation by the commission on allegations of misconduct in office.

These allegations rise from his failure in upholding his duties and responsibilities as required under Section 27 of the Constitution and the Organic Law on the Duties and Responsibilities of Leadership.

And as required by Section 20(2) of the Organic Law on Duties and Responsibilities of Leadership, the commission notified the minister on September 25th by way of a letter notifying him of the commission’s intention to refer the matter to the Public Prosecutor.

After being satisfied, the commission established that there is a prima facie case and Sir Puka has been guilty of Misconduct in Office, the commission referred him to the public prosecutor for his deliberation under section 177(1) (b) of the Constitution.

The public prosecutor now has the discretion to bring or decline to bring proceedings under the Leadership Code for alleged misconduct in office in accordance with Section 177 (2) of the Constitution.

The Ombudsman Commission also refereed the Provincial Administrator of Gulf Province, Marc Orisuru Avai to the Public Prosecutor also for misconduct in office.