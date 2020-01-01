Sir Mel Togolo Resigns from Oil Search Board

Share the News











Sir Mel Togolo CBE has stepped down from the Oil Search Board and relevant Board Committees effective as of Monday 19th October 2020.

Sir Mel has been an independent non-executive director since October 1st, 2016.

In a statement released by Oil Search, Sir Mel’s departure is in line with Oil Search’s ongoing board renewal and succession program.

Oil Search has commenced a search process for new directors whose skills and experience are aligned with the strategic direction of the Company.

“Sir Mel’s guidance and unwavering commitment to Papua New Guinea and to Oil Search has been much appreciated over the last four years. His extensive experience and practical knowledge of the resources sector and operating in PNG has provided the Board with valuable insights and guidance.”

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him well with his future endeavors,” says Oil Search Chairman Rick Lee AM.